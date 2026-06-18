Freddie Gibbs is heading back to Australia this October

The Grammy-nominated rapper will bring The Last Rabbit Tour to Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth this October.

Grammy-nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs has announced a run of Australian headline dates this October, bringing The Last Rabbit Tour to Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth alongside his previously announced appearances at Move My Way Festival in Sydney and Melbourne.

Few rappers have managed to move as seamlessly between underground credibility and mainstream acclaim as Gibbs. Across more than a decade of releases, the Indiana-born MC has built a reputation on razor-sharp storytelling, technical precision and an ability to make every verse sound effortless.

The tour arrives off the back of another prolific period for Gibbs. Following the release of $oul $old $eparately in 2022, he reunited with longtime collaborator The Alchemist for Alfredo 2 in 2025, the follow-up to their Grammy-nominated modern classic Alfredo. Earlier this year, Gibbs also expanded his 2024 release You Only Die 1nce with a deluxe edition featuring 10 additional tracks.

For many fans, though, Gibbs’ catalogue stretches far deeper. Landmark releases including Piñata, Bandana, Freddie and Shadow of a Doubt helped establish him as one of hip hop’s most respected voices, earning praise from everyone from critics to fellow rappers while remaining fiercely independent in spirit.

With a live reputation built on intensity rather than spectacle, these shows are expected to pull heavily from across his catalogue, from early underground favourites through to the newer material that continues to keep him at the forefront of modern rap.

Freddie Gibbs – The Last Rabbit Australian Tour 2026

Friday 2 October – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday 3 October – Move My Way Festival, Sydney

Sunday 4 October – Move My Way Festival, Melbourne

Tuesday 6 October – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday 8 October – Metro City, Perth

Presale begins at 10am AEST on Wednesday 24 June, with general tickets on sale from 10am AEST on Thursday 25 June. Given Gibbs’ loyal Australian following and the relative rarity of headline appearances, these won’t hang around for long.