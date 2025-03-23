Kasabian brought a riotous night of electro-rock mayhem to Enmore Theatre

Sydney’s Enmore Theatre has seen some legendary nights, but March 16, 2024, will go down as one for the history books.

The second of two sold-out shows from Kasabian, with support from Blossoms and Jacob Fitzgerald & The Electric City, was an unrelenting, high-voltage spectacle that left the crowd bruised, breathless, and begging for more.

The night kicked off with UK indie pop darlings Blossoms, whose shimmering synths and charismatic presence set the stage perfectly. ‘Your Girlfriend’ had the crowd swaying, ‘There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ turned into a full-on singalong, and ‘Charlemagne’ wrapped up their set with euphoric, arms-in-the-air energy.

A standout moment came when frontman Tom Ogden introduced ‘Gary’ – a track inspired by a stolen fibreglass gorilla – earning equal parts laughter and cheers.

Then came Kasabian. From the moment Sergio Pizzorno hit the stage, it was pure carnage. No foldback monitors meant he had free rein to storm across the stage, fully embracing his role as frontman with an intoxicating mix of swagger and chaos. “There’ll be no f***ing about tonight, Sydney!” he roared, and the Enmore crowd answered in kind.

‘Club Foot’ hit like a lightning bolt, launching the venue into madness, while ‘Empire’ turned the theatre into a tribal battlefield of bouncing bodies. The band slipped seamlessly into their electronic side, dropping Stardust’s ‘Music Sounds Better With You’ into the mix before ‘LSF’ became a full-blown anthem, Serge conducting the crowd from the balcony. Then came the grand finale—‘Fire.’ The floor shook, voices soared, and as the final note rang out, the crowd was still chanting. Some say they never stopped.

Kasabian live? Unmissable. Sydney may never recover.