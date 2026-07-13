Francis Ford Coppola unexpectedly clears the air with Shia LaBeouf

Maybe the viral clip got to him.

It is no secret that Shia LaBeouf and Francis Ford Coppola aren’t the best of friends.

After speculation and various minor remarks, it was brought to light that LaBeouf and Coppola clashed constantly on the set of 2024’s Megalopolis.

With a film so bizarre and decisive, it’s a surprise that no one else got fired up during filming.

Maybe the VFX team, but that’s a story for another time.

Upon the release of the film’s documentary, Megadoc, it was clear that the opposing personalities and passions of the two were too hot to handle at times.

The most viral clip from the documentary showed LaBeouf recounting an argument where Coppola kicked off set after calling him the “biggest pain in my f—ing ass”.

Seemingly out of nowhere and less than a year later, Coppola took to Instagram to commend the actor’s drive and passion on set.

Maybe the viral clips got to him.

In the post, he shared photos of the actor, along with some kid words.

“Shia LaBeouf is a great and interesting actor to work with; in the tradition of Dennis Hopper in his search to find the truth, I think he did a great job”

View this post on Instagram

During the filming of Apocalypse Now, it is well documented that Hopper and Coppola argued on set about character lines.

Hopper’s behaviour also enabled an onset feud with Marlon Brando, causing both actors to never be on set at the same time during production.

There’s been no further comment from LaBeouf or his representatives.

But in his stead, people shared their support for LaBeouf’s passion for the craft, from one of the film’s makeup artists, Milene Melendez, to even the likes of Chance The Rapper.