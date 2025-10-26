Coppola auctions million-dollar watches after ‘Megalopolis’ Loss

The ‘Godfather’ director is liquidating art to finance his ambition’s aftermath.

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is turning to his personal collection to recoup the monumental personal fortune he sank into his passion project, ‘Megalopolis.’

After investing a staggering $120 million of his own money, only to see the film earn a fraction of that at the box office, Coppola is auctioning seven cherished watches.

The star lot is a one-of-a-kind F.P. Journe prototype, a masterpiece of horological art designed in collaboration with the director himself, valued in the millions.

This sale, handled by Phillips auction house, represents more than a financial recovery; it is the tangible cost of uncompromising artistic ambition.

Yet, despite the commercial failure, Coppola has never wavered in his pride for the film, even cheerfully accepting a Razzie award.

This auction underscores a profound truth: for Coppola, the vision was always worth the price.