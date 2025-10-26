Emiru and Mizkif: All the Allegations in One Place

Emiru has come forward with allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse against Twitch star Mizkif

The streaming world went into full-blown chaos this month, when Emiru (Emily-Beth Schunk) publicly accused her former partner and longtime Twitch personality Mizkif (Matthew Rinaudo) of a laundry list of serious allegations, including sexual assault, emotional abuse, stalking, harassment, and blackmail.

The allegations came just days after Emiru was assaulted by a fan during her meet-and-greet at TwitchCon San Diego on October 17.

In a video shared online, a man approached her on stage, grabbed her face, and tried to force a kiss before her personal security intervened. Emiru later slammed Twitch’s handling of the incident, insisting staff did not act fast enough and disputing the platform’s version of events.

Emiru says it was the breaking point—she had stayed silent about her alleged mistreatment by Mizkif for over a year, but the TwitchCon attack forced her to speak up for her safety.

Emiru has accused Mizkif of several forms of misconduct. She claims unwanted physical acts by Mizkif at times when she felt powerless to stop them, describing it as sexual assault. She also alleges emotional abuse through manipulation, control, and degradation, reframing what many once viewed as a messy breakup into something far more damaging. She accuses Mizkif of stalking and harassment, saying he persistently tracked, threatened, and intruded into her personal life—behaviour that echoes many creators’ fears about obsessive fans. Lastly, she claims he used blackmail and threats, warning her that he would expose or retaliate if she spoke up. These are not casual accusations, and their severity has stirred widespread outrage and urgency in the streaming community.

Mizkif has responded—though not yet conclusively—denying the most serious of the claims and disputing aspects of Emiru’s version of events. This is not the first time Mizkif has faced controversy. In 2022, he was accused of minimizing a sexual assault incident involving a roommate. An internal investigation concluded there was no evidence he covered it up, leading to his reinstatement in his streaming collective, OTK. Mizkif has also faced prior backlash over race, language, and commentary, keeping him a recurring figure in Twitch-related drama. As a result, these new allegations arrive against a backdrop where his past controversies lend them additional weight.

The Emiru vs. Mizkif saga comes at a time when many creators are questioning just how safe their online and in-person lives truly are. Twitch’s leadership has reaffirmed “creator safety” as a priority, but many believe the talk hasn’t matched the action. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has said the company is “looking closely” at the TwitchCon incident, but Emiru maintains that Twitch’s official statements have been disingenuous . Legal experts suggest that Twitch could face liability for “negligent security” if it’s found they didn’t anticipate or prevent risks to creators at events .

The scandal amplifies a recurring concern within the industry—that female and marginalized streamers remain disproportionately vulnerable to harassment, stalking, and physical threats at the collision point between online exposure and real life.

For Emiru, this marks a moment of claiming agency—turning personal pain into public accountability. For Mizkif, his career, reputation, and relationships now face their harshest scrutiny to date. And for Twitch and the streaming industry as a whole, the situation forces a reckoning with what “safety” actually means in a culture where fan access and personal boundaries continue to blur.

The story is still developing, and the streaming community is watching closely to see how it unfolds.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, harassment, or abuse, support is available. In Australia, contact 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) for confidential 24-hour support, or visit 1800respect.org.au. If you are outside Australia, you can find international hotlines via findahelpline.com.