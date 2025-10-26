Guillermo del Toro would “Rather Die” than use AI

AI art can’t make you cry.

In a world racing towards an automated future, visionary director Guillermo del Toro is planting his flag firmly in the camp of human creativity.

For his upcoming ‘Frankenstein’ adaptation, del Toro draws a direct line from the “arrogance” of Victor Frankenstein to the hubris of modern “tech bros,” creating without foresight.

His critique, however, extends beyond inspiration into outright defiance against generative AI.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker minced no words, stating he is “not interested, nor will I ever be interested” in the technology, famously quipping, “I’d rather die.”

He joins a growing chorus of Hollywood giants, like Steven Spielberg, who are publicly rejecting AI’s encroachment on art.

For del Toro, true art is born of human risk and emotion. Something no algorithm, no matter how sophisticated, can ever replicate.

As studios and AI companies become entangled in legal battles, the fight for the soul of storytelling has found one of its most eloquent champions.