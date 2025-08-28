Guillermo Del Toro parts with his precious Horror Collection

Find a piece of cinema history for your own haunted mansion.

Guillermo del Toro’s sanctuary of the strange, the Bleak House, is a living museum where monsters are family.

After a terrifying wildfire nearly consumed this treasure trove of horror history, the Oscar-winning filmmaker made a heart-wrenching choice: to let a part of his collection go.

This isn’t a mere sale; it’s a curator ensuring his life’s work survives.

Partnering with Heritage Auctions, del Toro is parting with hundreds of pieces, from Bernie Wrightson’s stunning Frankenstein illustrations to props from his own cinematic worlds.

For del Toro, each item is a cherished artifact, a piece of our collective imagination he has fiercely protected.

This auction is a love letter to fellow collectors, a mission to find new guardians for these unruly, wonderful children of the dark, ensuring they live on long after he’s gone.