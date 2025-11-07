Brothers Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty treated a small audience to a heartfelt and intimate rendition of their song ‘Under Water,’ showcasing the intuitive melodic connection that has defined their career.

The session highlighted the pair’s eclectic sound, a unique blend of rock, psychedelic folk, and whimsical storytelling that has made them cult favourites.

Having first found fame in the ARIA Hall of Fame band Mental As Anything, Reg and Peter have spent over two decades with Dog Trumpet forging their own distinct and critically acclaimed path.

This performance offers a perfect glimpse into the enduring artistry of one of Australia’s most unique bands, proving their music remains as engaging and timeless as ever.

This Live from Happy session was made possible through the support of Stringjoy, Seeker, and Pig Hog Cables.

Keep up with Dog Trumpet here!