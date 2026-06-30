Metallica cover Tom Jones’ banned song ‘Delilah’ in Cardiff

The song Metallica covered was previously banned due to references to domestic violence.

Tom Jones’ ‘Delilah’ contains some very explicit references to domestic violence.

In the track, the lyrics are written from the perspective of a man who murders his partner.

In 2023, the Welsh Rugby Union decided that the track was not to be performed by choirs at the venue, Principality Stadium.

The performance took place as part of the final UK leg of the M72 world tour.

The song was banned as a condemnation of domestic violence.

Metallica performed the track as part of the ‘Kirk and Rob Doodle’ portion of the live show.

The section often is utilised by Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett to tribute local heroes, who in this case is Tom Jones.

It seems that Metallica continue to spark controversy on their tour.

The band recently also received backlash over a T-shirt he wore on stage in Budapest, which read “Taylor Swift Is A CIA Psyop”.

Watch the band’s performance of ‘Delilah’, here: