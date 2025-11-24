The Response push the Christchurch Sound forward with Where Do You Run To?

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: there’s something in the water in New Zealand.

While the North Island often grabs the headlines for Lorde, The Beths, and one half of UMO, we’ve always had a soft spot for the South – and Christchurch’s The Response are a perfect reminder why.

Straight out of Ōtautahi, Andy and Victoria Knopp have quietly been crafting some of the country’s most compelling indie rock, blending introspective songwriting with hooks that hit harder than you’d expect.

Fresh off their 2025 album Novel Idea, their latest single, ‘Where Do You Run To?,’embraces a grittier, propulsive energy without losing the melodic sensibility that has become their signature.

Fuzzed-out guitar riffs lock step with a stomping drum and Victoria’s bass, which struts with a confidence that makes it impossible not to move.

Andy’s lyrics drop like cryptic breadcrumbs, while the chorus, big, bold, and built for a room full of voices, keeps your attention switched on.

There’s a playful nod to garage rock visuals that recall The White Stripes, and whether it’s because Andy and Victoria are married or it’s just their chemistry and knack for sharp melodic hooks, either way, it works — but the sound is entirely The Response’s own: a pop-rock gem with teeth.

‘Where Do You Run To?’ takes its time, building momentum with controlled, kinetic energy that carries you along rather than rushing you forward.

Following on from earlier singles ‘You Never Run’ and ‘Shiver,’ this one is darker, deeper, and more urgent, hinting at alt-pop textures of a cross-over between French band Phoenix and alt-rock gods Pixies, while remaining grounded in the grit and heart of Kiwi indie rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Response (@theresponsenz)

It’s a sound that’s altogether more universally appealing — and safe to say, earmarked to push the Christchurch sound and the band out to the masses where it belongs.

‘Where Do You Run To?’ leans a little rockier than the shoegaze–grunge tendencies of its southern cousin, but carries its own edge: bright, melodic indie-rock with a slightly experimental streak, fuzzed guitars, synth textures, and a grittier, more urgent energy.

It’s immediate, grounded, honest, and just a little raw.

‘Where Do You Run To?’ is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Catch The Response live on November 29 at A Rolling Stone, Christchurch, alongside Volts and Slim – a track made for movement, and a duo that deserves every ounce of attention.