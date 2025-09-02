The Beths Announce 2026 Australian Tour in Support of New Album Straight Line Was A Lie

New Zealand’s indie-rock icons The Beths will tour Aus in 2026, bringing Straight Line Was A Lie to a stage near you

Fresh off dropping their most introspective and devastatingly good record to date, Straight Line Was A Lie, New Zealand’s The Beths are gearing up to bring their electrifying live show to Australia in April 2026 for their biggest headline tour yet.

Following a sold-out 2025 run, the band are bringing their unflinching indie-rock magic to Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, hitting some of the country’s most iconic venues with their trademark mix of sharp hooks, razor-sharp lyrics, and a palpable sense of vulnerability.

🎤 TOUR DATES:

FRIDAY 17 APRIL – The Gov, Adelaide/Tarndanya, SA

SATURDAY 18 APRIL – Astor Theatre, Perth/Boorloo, WA

THURSDAY 23 APRIL – The Tivoli, Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD

FRIDAY 24 APRIL – Roundhouse, Sydney/Eora, NSW

SATURDAY 25 APRIL – Forum, Melbourne/ Naarm, VIC

Tickets on sale:

🗓️ Friday 5th September at 9am (local)

🎟️ Via Handsome Tours

Straight Line Was A Lie is a revelation. Their fourth LP (and first with ANTI-) sees Elizabeth Stokes and co. laying bare their most personal struggles, navigating the heavy emotional terrain of mental health, the endless loops of personal growth, and fractured family ties. It’s a record of brutal honesty that will hit you where it hurts, in the best possible way.

With standout tracks like ‘Metal’, ‘No Joy’, and the gut-punching ‘Mother Pray For Me’, The Beths are embracing their vulnerability like never before, all while crafting the kind of earworm melodies we’ve come to expect.

Having already cemented themselves as one of the most essential guitar bands of the decade, The Beths are no strangers to the spotlight. They’ve shared stages with Pixies, The Breeders, and Death Cab for Cutie, and played some of the world’s biggest festivals, from Coachella to Primavera Sound to Bonnaroo.

✨ Don’t miss your chance to see Straight Line Was A Lie come to life on stage for the very first time in Australia.

Get your tickets now – this is one you won’t want to miss.