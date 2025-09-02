How J. K. Rowling’s views Shattered the Harry Potter Cast Reunion

When real-world politics break the magic of cinema.

Director Chris Columbus has declared that a reunion of the original Harry Potter cast is now impossible due to the deep political and ideological divisions between author J.K. Rowling and the franchise’s stars.

Columbus, who directed the first two films, once hoped to adapt the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reprising their iconic roles.

However, he now states that the project is “never going to happen” because of the stark contrast between Rowling’s controversial anti-trans views and the cast’s vocal support for transgender rights.

Despite maintaining strong relationships with Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint, whom he still refers to as “the kids,” Columbus hasn’t spoken to Rowling in over a decade.

The director also expressed skepticism about HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series, calling it “more of the same” and questioning the need to recast roles originally portrayed by late legends like Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith.

In a bittersweet turn, Warwick Davis will reprise his role as Professor Flitwick in the new series, becoming the first original cast member to cross over.