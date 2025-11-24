The game that gets everyone off the couch is on special this Black Friday

Just Dance is pure genius. It’s been a favourite for years – kids, teens, adults, gamers, non-gamers – it still gets people moving.

Just Dance 2026 keeps that going, and with Black Friday deals, it’s a good time to grab it for Christmas, birthdays, or just because.

The latest edition delivers the colourful chaos we’ve loved since the Wii days, mixing new hits with classics.

Dance to Doechii’s Anxiety, Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe!, Lady Gaga’s latest, or go retro with Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

The routines range from polished to fun and silly, keeping everyone entertained.

For Aussie families – really, all families – the Bluey Medley stands out. Bluey and Bingo are playable, bringing the show straight to the dance floor.

Party Mode lets you play competitively or casually, multiplayer supports up to six players, Workout Mode keeps the energy up, and Just Dance+ adds plenty of extra tracks for long-term play.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Online Sales:

If you’ve been holding out, Black Friday is your chance to grab Just Dance 2026 at a killer price.