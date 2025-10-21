Just Dance 2026 Edition Review

If your living room hasn’t seen sweat and chaos lately, it’s about to.

Just Dance 2026 Edition is Ubisoft’s latest party-starter, and it’s as colourful, chaotic, and downright fun as you’d hope – with a feeling that brought back that Wii-era nostalgia.

The soundtrack is a mix of old favourites and fresh hits that’ll have you singing along while flailing your limbs. Doechii’s “Anxiety,” Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” and Lady Gaga’s latest tracks all feature inventive choreography that ranges from polished to wonderfully silly.

And yes, classics like Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” are still here for those nostalgic dance breaks. The new Party mode adds a layer of chaos, throwing extra challenges your way and making group sessions hilariously competitive.

Visually, the game is a delight for all ages. A standout is the Bluey Medley, featuring Bluey and Bingo as fully playable, danceable characters.

As an Aussie icon, Bluey brings a uniquely Australian charm to the game, and their playful choreography captures the heart and humour of the beloved show. The stage designs are bright, cheerful, and full of personality, making it impossible not to smile while grooving along with them.

The game’s multiplayer options shine, letting up to six friends join in, and Workout mode keeps you moving long after the first few songs. For variety, the Just Dance+ service is a must, offering a constantly changing library of tracks that keeps your playlist fresh.

There’s also a hands-free Controller-Camera mode, which is neat in theory—but in practice, you’ll need space, light, and patience. For real precision, the Switch’s Joy-Con remains the controller of choice.

Bottom line? Just Dance 2026 Edition may not reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t need to. It’s a vibrant, social, and energy-packed experience that turns any living room into a dance floor. Solo or in a crowd, it’s impossible not to get caught up in the fun.