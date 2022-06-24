Gabriella Cohen sings for ‘Bluey’

The latest episode of Bluey features the sweet vocal stylings of Brisbane songstress Gabriella Cohen.

We love a good collab, especially when it comes to music and TV. Think, Ziggy Marley and the melody makers, who wrote and perform the catchy as hell theme song for Arthur, and They Might Be Giants, for Malcolm in the Middle.

Australia has no shortage of talent lending their voices to a host of Australian TV and film. And we are stoked to see one our favorite muso adding a sweet contribution to ABC’s critically acclaimed TV show Bluey.

Cohen shared the good news via socials, saying “Super chuffed to say I wrote some music for this episode of Bluey. Out now! Kid shows, come at me! How fun! Thanks for having me Joff Bush & the team. Xx”

Heaps cute, nice one Gabby. You can catch her tune on ABC Iview, Bluey, series three, titled The Decider. Check out one of our all-time favourite Live at Enmore’s with Gabriella Cohen performing ‘Parlour’.