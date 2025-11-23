The ethereal sounds of New Zealand’s Phoebe Rings recently filled the studio for an out-of-this-world Live from Happy.

The acclaimed dream-pop quartet, dubbed an “indie supergroup,” delivered a captivating performance of their track ‘Fading Star,’ showcasing the shimmering, cosmopolitan sound that has earned them international praise from outlets like Pitchfork and Rolling Stone.

This special session comes as the band prepares for a whirlwind period of global touring.

Following on from their Australian tour dates and showcases at Bigsound 2025, Phoebe Rings have embarked on an extensive 36-date North American run with fellow Kiwis The Beths.

Our Live from Happy session provides a perfect, intimate glimpse into the band’s celestial magic before they take their music to stages across the world.

The session was made possible with support from sponsors Almighty, Pig Hog Cables, and Stringjoy.

Check out what Phoebe Rings are up to here!