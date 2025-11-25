[gtranslate]
Donald Trump is pushing to revive this 90s action series

by Alex Cooper

Credit: Butch Dill/AP

Let’s run it back.

President Donald Trump is reportedly championing the return of a beloved action-comedy franchise.

Sources indicate Trump, a self-professed fan of 90s-era blockbusters, is actively pushing Paramount Pictures for the greenlight on Rush Hour 4.

jackie chan chris tucker rush hour donald trump

The original trilogy, starring the explosive duo of Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, became a cultural touchstone, and whispers of a fourth instalment have circulated for years.

This advocacy appears part of a broader nostalgia for the era’s high-octane cinema, with the report also noting his passion for films like Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Bloodsport.

Trump’s connection to the film world is not new; his cameo in Home Alone 2 alongside Macaulay ‘Macaulay Culkin’ Culkin remains a pop culture footnote.

While the future of the project rests with studios and stars, the political figure’s endorsement adds a surreal new chapter to the long-running saga of the buddy-cop series.

