Donald Trump is pushing to revive this 90s action series

Let’s run it back.

President Donald Trump is reportedly championing the return of a beloved action-comedy franchise.

Sources indicate Trump, a self-professed fan of 90s-era blockbusters, is actively pushing Paramount Pictures for the greenlight on Rush Hour 4.

The original trilogy, starring the explosive duo of Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, became a cultural touchstone, and whispers of a fourth instalment have circulated for years.

This advocacy appears part of a broader nostalgia for the era’s high-octane cinema, with the report also noting his passion for films like Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Bloodsport.

Trump’s connection to the film world is not new; his cameo in Home Alone 2 alongside Macaulay ‘Macaulay Culkin’ Culkin remains a pop culture footnote.

While the future of the project rests with studios and stars, the political figure’s endorsement adds a surreal new chapter to the long-running saga of the buddy-cop series.