Macaulay Culkin has officially made his viral social media poll permanent.

The actor, long celebrated for his dry wit, has legally changed his name to “Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.”

The change honours a 2018 Twitter poll where fans voted on his new middle name, with the winning option being his own full name.

Culkin confirmed the absurdist decision during a live Q&A, revealing the other contenders included a tribute to his Oscar-winning brother, Kieran, and the fast-food item “The McRib Is Back.”

He distilled the entire bureaucratic endeavour down to a single, perfect punchline for awkward airport encounters: “Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.”

The iconic Home Alone star, who has recently embraced his legacy while forging new paths in projects like the upcoming season of Fallout, proves his comedic timing is as sharp as ever.