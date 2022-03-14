Oscar-winning actor, William Hurt died at age 71

American Oscar-winning actor, William Hurt died yesterday of natural causes at age 71 as confirmed by his son in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” Hurt’s son said.

“He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”

The actor was nominated for multiple Oscar awards and won ‘best actor’ for 1985’s Kiss of the Spider Woman.

More to come.