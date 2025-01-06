Jane’s Addiction Is Back in the Studio—But Where’s Perry Farrell?

Jane’s Addiction is once again making noise – though this time without the presence of their iconic frontman Perry Farrell

Founding members Dave Navarro (guitar), Eric Avery (bass), and Stephen Perkins (drums) have reportedly been working on new music, with a 2025 release in the works.

The trio’s return to the studio comes after a period of internal conflict that led to Farrell stepping back from the band once again.

While the specifics of their falling out remain murky, the tensions between the band members came to a head during their last tour.

The band’s history of volatility is well-documented, with Navarro and Avery both leaving the band at various points.

In the years following their initial success, personal and professional differences—largely stemming from Farrell’s dominating role in the band’s creative direction—have led to multiple breakups. However, in recent years, Avery has expressed frustrations with Farrell’s approach, which seemed to have created an irreparable rift​.

Still, the band’s return to recording without Farrell is exciting for many fans. Avery has recently been posting teasers of the new material on social media, including snippets of new bass lines over drum parts recorded by Perkins. This has sparked speculation that the trio is revisiting the experimental sound that defined their earlier collaborations, such as their project Deconstruction in the ’90s​.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Avery (@ericaveryinsta)

While Farrell has been absent from these sessions, there’s always the possibility of him returning to complete the lineup. After all, Farrell was the visionary behind Jane’s Addiction, the driving force behind their unique blend of rock, punk, and funk, as well as a key player in the launch of the Lollapalooza festival, which helped establish the alternative rock scene in the ’90s​.

With all that drama in the rearview, fans are hoping that the new music will echo the creativity of Nothing’s Shocking (1988) and Ritual de lo Habitual (1990), which solidified Jane’s Addiction’s place as legends of the alternative scene. As 2025 draws closer, we can expect a new chapter that may not just be another reunion, but something truly unexpected.