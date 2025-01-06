A Complete Unknown Joins the Ranks: Here are the 30 Highest-Ranked IMDb Music Biopics of All Time

Bob Dylan’s A Complete Unknown Breaks Into the Top Grossing Music Biopics: The 30 Highest-Ranked Biopics on IMDb

The music biopic genre has been a box office powerhouse for years, with films about iconic artists becoming a beloved subgenre. Bob Dylan’s latest biographical film, A Complete Unknown, has already made a major impact, earning its place among the highest-grossing music biopics of all time.

Thanks to its star-studded cast, emotional depth, and the undeniable presence of Dylan, the film has resonated with audiences worldwide. But how does it measure up against the all-time greats in the genre? Here’s a look at the highest IMDb-ranked music biopics.

Amadeus (1984) – 8.4/10

This drama about composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is one of the greatest cinematic explorations of musical genius. The film delves into Mozart’s life, relationships, and the rivalry with composer Antonio Salieri, all set against the backdrop of his extraordinary music. It’s a compelling portrayal of genius, envy, and jealousy.

The Last Waltz (1978) – 8.1/10

Martin Scorsese’s documentary-turned-biopic about The Band’s farewell concert is a musical masterpiece. Featuring some of the biggest names in rock history, including Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton, the film not only captures the concert but also tells the story of The Band’s rise and fall with heart and authenticity.

This Is Spinal Tap (1984) – 7.9/10

While technically a mockumentary, Spinal Tap is a musical comedy masterpiece that parodies rock ‘n’ roll excess. The band’s hilarious antics, ridiculous interviews, and laugh-out-loud performances are the highlight, making it a classic in rock cinema. It’s a must-watch for fans of rock culture.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) – 7.9/10

A lavish and energetic retelling of Queen’s journey from obscure rockers to global icons. Rami Malek’s transformative performance as Freddie Mercury steals the show, bringing the singer’s iconic persona and troubled life to vivid life. The film packs a punch with its legendary soundtrack and emotional highs, culminating in the bands triumphant 1985 Live Aid performance.

Blues Brothers (1980) – 7.9/10

We’re sneaking in a couple of cheeky titles because The Blues Brothers (1980) deserves a mention. While not a biopic, this musical comedy by John Landis stars Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi as Jake and Elwood Blues, characters born on Saturday Night Live. The film is a tribute to blues and soul music, featuring legends like Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles.

With its over-the-top “mission from God” plot—saving an orphanage by reuniting their band—it’s a joyous, laugh-filled ride. Packed with iconic musical performances, it’s a love letter to the genre.

A Complete Unknown (2025) – 7.8/10

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown (Searchlight) explores the musician’s rise from a young folk singer to a global icon. Directed by James Mangold, the film focuses on Dylan’s transformation in the 1960s, capturing his shift from acoustic folk to electric rock.

Walk the Line (2005) – 7.8/10

Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon’s performances as Johnny Cash and June Carter make Walk the Line one of the most compelling music biopics. The film explores Cash’s turbulent career and personal life, his addiction battles, and his love story with June Carter. It’s a raw, heartfelt tribute to the legendary musician.

Ray (2004) – 7.7/10

Jamie Foxx’s powerhouse performance as Ray Charles is nothing short of mesmerising. The film chronicles the late musician’s rise from poverty to superstardom, exploring his genius, personal struggles, and relationships. With its soulful soundtrack and emotional depth, Ray shines as one of the best music biopics.

Control (2007) – 7.6/10

Control chronicles the life of Ian Curtis, the lead singer of Joy Division, and his tragic death. The film’s black-and-white aesthetic and melancholic tone perfectly capture Curtis’ inner turmoil and the band’s rise to fame. Sam Riley’s performance as Curtis is haunting, providing a raw look at his troubled life. Plus – Anton Corbijn is an absolute legend.

La Vie en Rose (2007) – 7.6/10

Marion Cotillard’s portrayal of French singer Edith Piaf is both heart-wrenching and powerful. The film explores Piaf’s rise from a life of hardship to international stardom, dealing with love, addiction, and tragedy. The soundtrack, filled with Piaf’s iconic songs, adds a potent emotional layer to the film.

Sid and Nancy (1986) – 7.6/10

This biographical drama offers a gritty look at the destructive relationship between Sex Pistols’ bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. Gary Oldman’s portrayal of Vicious is captivating, capturing the chaotic, tragic nature of their lives. It’s a dark, gritty portrayal of rock ‘n’ roll at its most destructive.

24 Hour Party People (2002) – 7.5/10

This British biopic tells the tale of Tony Wilson, the creator of Factory Records and the Manchester music scene. Featuring a wild mix of historical drama and comedy, the film brings to life the antics of Joy Division, Happy Mondays, and other influential bands. Steve Coogan delivers a stellar performance as Wilson.

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) – 7.4/10

The Coen Brothers’ melancholy take on the New York folk scene stars Oscar Isaac as a struggling musician. Set in the early ’60s, the film captures the bohemian lifestyle, featuring stellar music performances, including the Oscar-nominated song “Please Mr. Kennedy.” It’s a portrait of artistic hardship with a sense of bitter humour.

Rocketman (2019) – 7.3/10

Taron Egerton’s vibrant portrayal of Elton John makes Rocketman one of the most exciting music biopics. This film blends fantasy and reality, diving into Elton’s rise from a shy piano prodigy to a flamboyant superstar. It’s a visual feast, showcasing his personal battles with fame, addiction, and love, all set to his unforgettable tunes.

What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993) – 7.3/10

Angela Bassett shines as Tina Turner in this biographical drama detailing her rise to fame, tumultuous marriage to Ike Turner, and the eventual reclaiming of her career. It’s a riveting, empowering story about survival, strength, and the power of music, with Bassett’s performance earning widespread praise.

Love & Mercy (2014) – 7.3/10

Paul Dano and John Cusack portray Brian Wilson at different stages in his life in this touching biopic. The film explores Wilson’s genius, his struggles with mental illness, and his journey to create some of the most groundbreaking music of the 20th century. The soundtrack is, of course, a highlight.

The Doors (1991) – 7.2/10

Oliver Stone’s biopic about Jim Morrison and The Doors is as wild and unrestrained as its subject. Val Kilmer’s haunting portrayal of Morrison brings the enigmatic rock star to life. The film captures the band’s rise, fame, and Morrison’s descent into self-destruction, blending mysticism with chaos.

8 Mile (2002) – 7.1/10

Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film showcases the gritty struggle of an aspiring rapper trying to make it in Detroit. With raw, unflinching performances and an iconic soundtrack, 8 Mile is an underdog story with a lot of heart. Eminem’s own battle with fame and poverty provides the film with emotional punch.

Eddie and the Cruisers (1983) – 7.0/10

This film, a mix of rock ‘n’ roll legend and mystery, follows the search for a missing rock band’s lost music. The film’s poignant narrative about fame, loss, and identity echoes the struggles of many musicians, making it a nostalgic cult classic with a killer soundtrack.

I’m Not There (2007) – 7.0/10

A non-traditional biopic about Bob Dylan, I’m Not There features six actors portraying different aspects of his complex life. Cate Blanchett’s portrayal of Dylan is a standout, and the film’s unconventional structure allows for a creative exploration of Dylan’s impact on music and culture.

La Bamba (1987) – 7.0/10

Lou Diamond Phillips portrays Ritchie Valens in this biographical drama about the short but impactful life of the Latino rock pioneer. The film chronicles his rise from poverty to fame, including his iconic hit “La Bamba,” and his tragic death in a plane crash.

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) – 7.0/10

Gary Busey’s portrayal of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll star Buddy Holly is nothing short of electric. This biopic chronicles Holly’s rise to fame and his tragic, untimely death in a plane crash at 22. Featuring live performances, it’s a heartfelt tribute to the young artist’s enduring influence.

Cadillac Records (2008) – 7.0/10

Set in 1950s Chicago, Cadillac Records follows the rise of the legendary Chess Records label and its roster of blues, rock, and R&B icons like Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and Etta James. Beyoncé shines as Etta James, and the film captures the magic and struggle of the music scene at the time.

Notorious (2009) – 6.9/10

The biopic of rapper The Notorious B.I.G. tells the story of his rise to fame in the rap scene, his relationships, and his tragic death at the height of his career. Jamal Woolard’s portrayal of Biggie Smalls is captivating, capturing the essence of the rapper’s legacy in both music and culture.

Get On Up (2014) – 6.9/10

Chadwick Boseman brings James Brown to life in this energetic film about the “Godfather of Soul.” The film explores Brown’s rise from poverty to superstardom, showcasing his musical genius and troubled personal life. The music, naturally, is electric, making it a must-watch for funk and soul fans.

The Soloist (2009) – 6.7/10

The Soloist stars Jamie Foxx as Nathaniel Ayers, a homeless musician who was once a promising prodigy. His journey from homelessness to rediscovery of his musical genius is heartwarming and touching, with a powerful performance from Foxx, blending drama and inspiration in a story.

Selena (1997) – 6.7/10

Jennifer Lopez stars as the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, chronicling her rise to fame and tragic death. The film not only showcases Selena’s musical journey but also highlights her family’s role in her success. Lopez’s performance made her a star and brought Selena’s unforgettable legacy to new audiences.

The Runaways (2010) – 6.5/10

Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning star as Joan Jett and Cherie Currie in this biopic about the iconic all-female band The Runaways. The film focuses on their rise to fame, infighting, and eventual breakup, with a sharp, rebellious energy that mirrors the band’s music.

The Jazz Singer (1927) – 6.4/10

One of the earliest and most iconic films in cinema history, The Jazz Singer tells the story of a Jewish singer torn between family traditions and the desire to make it big in the entertainment world. The film’s historic significance and the breakout performance of Al Jolson helped usher in the age of sound films.

Jimi: All Is By My Side (2013) – 5.7/10

André Benjamin (aka André 3000) stars as Jimi Hendrix in this biopic, which focuses on the guitarist’s early years before his rise to fame. The film captures Hendrix’s musical brilliance, his relationships, and his inner turmoil, though it is more introspective than traditional biographical fare.

This concludes the list of top music biopics ranked by IMDb rating, celebrating the rich stories of legendary musicians. These films encapsulate the highs, lows, and defining moments of some of music’s biggest names—each with its own unique spin on the artists’ lives and legacies.