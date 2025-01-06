Kobie Dee, Budjerah, Dan Sultan, and Zipporah Lead the Charge at Blak Powerhouse 2025

Blak Powerhouse 2025 returns with a stacked lineup of Blak music, art, and culture at Manning House Jan 26

Blak Powerhouse is gearing up for its third—and biggest—run yet. After a massive year of Blak arts, music, and culture smashing new heights, it’s all coming together for a huge celebration of Blak talent and culture.

On 26 January 2025, Manning House at the University of Sydney will be taken over by We Are Warriors and Powerhouse for a night packed with live music, art, dance, food, and Blak brilliance.

Lineup

The North Courtyard is where it all happens. From emerging voices to absolute legends, this stage is serving straight fire:

5:45pm – Riah: Soulful and smooth, she’s kicking things off right.

6:00pm – Minty & Yung Brother: Pure energy and good times.

6:15pm – Zipporah: Ethereal sounds to take you somewhere else.

6:45pm – Special Guest: Who’s it gonna be? You’ll have to wait and see.

7:30pm – Kobie Dee: One of the sharpest voices out there, guaranteed to deliver.

8:15pm – Budjerah: Bringing his signature mix of soul and heart.

9:00pm – Dan Sultan: Closing the night like the icon he is.

There’s plenty happening all across Manning House:

Take the Crown Panel (6:30pm, Manning Bar): Big conversations about leadership, creativity, and claiming your space.

Weaving Workshop (5–8pm, East Garden): Learn from the legendary Nadeena Dixon while getting hands-on with some beautiful traditions.

Market Stalls (5–10pm, Level 1): Find one-of-a-kind pieces by First Nations creatives.

Films and WAWZONE (5–10pm, Level 2): Incredible visuals from Jeswri and the team at We Are Warriors.

Food and DJs (5–10pm): Feast on killer eats while the DJ spins in the South Courtyard.

Be There Early, Be Ready

This event is free and open to everyone, but space is limited. RSVP here now and show up early—it’s first-come, first-served.