We caught up with the talented Budjerah at Happy Mag studio to chat about his brand-new single, “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense.”

Hailing from the Bundjalung nation, Budjerah is a Coodjinburra singer-songwriter making a serious impact in the Aus music scene.

His soulful new track is a potent mix of pop, R&B, and gospel that’s all about embracing raw emotion.

Written with G-Flip and Aidan Hogg during a Melbourne writing session, “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense” is an ode to finding inspiration wherever you are in your life – and yep – for a large portion of the planet these days, there are a lot of us behind the coffee counter – the song started as a casual rant and morphed into a full-blown existential crisis (been there, right?).

Budjerah knows how to keep it real, and that’s what makes him, and his music so special.

With his “Therapy Sessions Tour” hitting the road this September, we’re stoked to dive into the inspiration behind his latest track and what makes this rising star tick.

As Budjerah continues to rise, it’s clear that his music is here to stay. “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense” is just the beginning of what promises to be a brilliant career.

THERAPY SESSIONS TOUR DATES



Friday 6 September – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

​Saturday 7 September – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

​Friday 13 September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

​Saturday 14 September – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA

​Friday 20 September – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

​Saturday 28 September – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads NSW

