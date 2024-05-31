KING ST X OPEN SEASON’s First Night: Blak Day Out reschedules date due to inclement weather

First Night: Blak Day Out – a celebration of First Nations excellence, has a new date for their epic street party, now landing on Saturday 24 August

A message from the organisers of First Night: Blak Day Out, which was scheduled to take place in Brisbane/Meanjin tomorrow now shares a new date.

“Don’t rain on our parade, they say… Well unfortunately, after a lot of careful consideration, we’ve had to make the tough decision to move First Night: Blak Day Out to another night when it won’t be bucketing down.

Saturday’s weather forecast is looking rather dire – 90% chance of rain, up to 20mm, late afternoon into the evening. The new date will be Saturday 24 August, and instead being the opening party of Open Season, it will be the closing party instead.

We’re super upset that we couldn’t go ahead this Saturday like planned but are looking forward to bringing you an even more stunning event in August. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates.”



Thanks so much for your understanding The event organisers are currently speaking with artists and at this stage it looks like most are available on Saturday 24 August. The final lineup for the new date will be released as soon as it is confirmed.

This free, all-ages event, presented in collaboration with Blak Social and the Tivoli, will showcase top Indigenous talent, street food, pop-up bars, a silent disco, live art, and local market stalls.

The open season lineup, which may change due to availability is stacked. Headlining is ARIA-nominated Indigenous singer and songwriter Emma Donovan.

Joining her is the new First Nations hip hop collective 3%, featuring Triple J Blak Out host Nooky, Dallas Woods, and Angus Field.

Also on the bill is BADASSMUTHA, a Githabul, Migunberri-Yugumneh and, Velvet Trip, who will bring their psychedelic sounds to the stage. The lineup is rounded out by TheAncient Bloods, an ever-changing First Nations band run by Digi Youth Arts.

No King St party is complete without amazing food. You can enjoy bites from favourites like Xin Chao, Claw BBQ, and Fat Dumpling.

For more entertainment, hit the silent disco and dance to DJ Kritty’s lively sets. Watch local artist Sam Harrison create a live mural. And don’t miss the market stalls from local Indigenous artists.

Check out the Facebook event here.