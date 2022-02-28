The 2022 Goovin the Moo line up is here

Groovin the Moo is back with a bang and a stacked line up after what felt like the longest two years of our lives.

Let’s get Mooving, this year’s Groovin the Moo line up is full of Australia’s finest acts alongside a few fantastic overseas artists that will provide the bangers you’ve been dying to dance to while we all waited out the pandemic.

This year we will see Hilltop Hoods and Spiderbait return to the GTM stages with a few fresh faces like Sycco, Hope D, HP Boys and TikTok royalty Masked Wolf.

Of course, we are stoked to see a huge number of our very own acts like Peking Duk, Hockey Dad and Middle Kids providing flawless festival feels at the 2022 Moo.

GTM is welcoming all ages to the event and will be filling paddocks in Mailand, Canberra and Bendigo in April.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 3 at 8am from Moshtix so get your ready, we’re going to make some moo memories this year!

Groovin the Moo 2022 line up:

Alice Ivy

Broods (NZ)

Chaii (NZ)

Hilltop Hoods

Hocky Dad

Hope D

HP Boyz

Jesswar

JK-47

Mashd n Kutcher

Masked Wolf

Middle Kids

Milky Chance (Ger)

Montaigne

Peking Duk

Polaris

Redhook

Riton (UK)

Shouse

Snakehips (UK)

Spiderbait

Sycco

Thomas Headon (UK)

Wolf Alice (UK)