Wolf Alice have announced a huge Australian tour

London based four-piece, Wolf Alice are coming back down under this April/May for their first time in three years.

Wolf Alice will be performing their biggest headline shows to date in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The alt-rock group are coming to Aus fresh from their Best Group win at the 2022 Brit Awards and on the back of their 2021 album release, Blue Weekend.

Wolf Alice have already received nominations for five 2022 NME Awards: Best Band in the World, Best Band from the UK, Best Festival Headliner, Best Album in the World and Best Album by a UK Artist.

Along with the unreal headline shows, Wolf Alice will be performing at this year’s Groovin the Moo, so you’ll get a chance to see the band in full festival action.

Hi Australia, so happy to finally announce we are coming back with a string of shows in April/May. We’ve missed you 💙 Sign up to our mailer for pre-sale access starting Thursday 3rd March 12pm local. https://t.co/ZN96zryMF4

General on-sale starts 12pm local on March 7th. pic.twitter.com/WowmszXwk8 — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) February 28, 2022

Wolf Alice isn’t just beloved for their spellbinding songs, they also blew up on TikTok, using the opportunity to show off each member’s witty and unique personalities that the world subsequently fell in love with.

After selling out shows across the UK, Europe and America, you won’t want to miss the chance to see these legends live.

Tickets for Groovin the Moo 2022 will go on sale Thursday, March 3 via Moshtix.

Tickets for Wolf Alice’s East Coast shows go on sale Monday, March 7 at 12pm AEDT.

Sign up to become a Frontier Member to access pre-sale tix on Thursday, March 3 (12 pm AETD).

Tour dates

April 23 – Groovin The Moo, Maitland, NSW

April 24 – Groovin The Moo, Canberra, ACT

April 26 – Big Top, Sydney

April 28 – The Forum, Melbourne

May 1 – The Tivoli, Brisbane