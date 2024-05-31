New Music Friday: Worm Girlz, Jimi The Kween, Girl Scout and more

From a heaving moshpit to a dimly-lit bedroom, this week’s New Music Friday has something for everyone.

We get to listen to so much great new music here in the Happy office, and it can be tricky to narrow down all of our favourites.

This week proved a new exception, with an edition of New Music Friday that transcends genres and countries. Lovers of indie rock, techno, and R&b will find something to love with this New Music Friday.

We made it to the end of the month, so take a celebratory scroll below.

‘Don’t Touch The Hair’ — Jimi The Kween

Arriving just in time for Pride Month, Jimi The Kween’s new single ‘Don’t Touch The Hair’ offers her take on the drag queen experience atop electrifying house beats, and sees her revel in her status as a club culture icon with fierce and commanding vocals.

It marks Jimi The Kween’s third single, and is accompanied by her first-ever music video.

‘I Just Needed You To Know’ — Girl Scout

Swedish band Girl Scout return with their first single since their last album, gracing the airwaves with ‘I Just Needed You To Know’.

Touched with an essence of ‘90s alt-rock, the track is a powder keg of energy, ready to explode at any moment with erratic guitars, soaring choruses and breakneck drums.

‘Things Look Different Now’ — GIMMY

We already had a taste of GIMMY’s greatness with the single ‘Fall On Me’, but she’s followed it up today with debut record ‘Things Look Different Now’.

The 12-track project sees the Byron Bay singer-songwriter dip into an eccentric brand of indie-rock, with sways of surf, garage, post-punk, new-wave and glimpses of folk. Get swept up in the 80s and 90s nostalgia below.

‘BACK ‘N FORTH’ — Charnel Rizk

Stuffed to the brim with catchy hooks and chaotic storytelling, Charnel Rizk’s ‘BACK N’ FORTH’ a high energy track that was made to be danced to.

Inspired by 90s hip-hop, the sizzling heather marks a promising new step for the Western Sydney singer-songwriter. Dig in below.

‘For the Young’ — Scenes ft. Airling

Marking his first solo release since 2021, Scenes returns with the Airling-assisted new single ‘For The Young’.

In the past, the pair have collaborated to co-write with Japanese Wallpaper, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that ‘For The Young’ is this damn good. A dreamy slice of alt-rock, the single coasts on Airling’s heavenly vocals and infectious guitar melodies.

‘Not My Body’ — Worm Girlz

Brisbane/Meanjin band Worm Girlz tackle topics of gender and body dysmorphia with tenderness and vulnerability on ‘Not My Body’.

The slow-burner sketches a softer side to the garage quintet, putting on full display the poignance of their storytelling and bringing to life their lived experience. We’ve never heard Worm Girlz quite like this, and we’re all the better for it.

Odd Mob — ‘Get Busy’ (Sean Paul Remix)

You might think Sean Paul’s smash hit ‘Get Busy’ couldn’t get any better, but DJ Odd Mob somehow adds extra flair to the original with his new remix.

Interestingly, the Brisbane-based is the artist to ever rework the track, and he does his darndest with a pulsating reimagination that’s destined for the dancefloor. Who knew reggaeton and techno could sound this good?

‘N.S.M.L.Y.D’ — SCHØØL

Brand new band SCHØØL have marked their arrival with debut single ‘N.S.M.L.Y.D’.

The group, which comprises members from France, Australia, and the US, set the scene with an infectious synth line and 90s shoegaze flairs. If this is just the beginning for SCHØØL, then we’re in for an absolute treat.