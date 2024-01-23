Three Ways to Spend Survival Day in Sydney and Melbourne: From Blak Powerhouse to Yabun and Beyond

Forget the fireworks and barbie, January 26th is getting getting a powerful, and poignant rebrand this year

Across Sydney and Melbourne, three events on the 26th of January are rising like middle fingers to outdated narratives, with the aim to reshape the narrative surrounding the historically charged date.

Lead by With We Are Warriors, a cultural force dedicated to inspiring, equipping and empowering Indigenous youth through connections with First Nations role models, these aren’t just gigs, they are a celebration of the resilience and creativity of First Nations communities.

Sydney

Blak Powerhouse: Powerhouse Ultimo in collaboration with We Are Warriors’ has set the stage for some serious Indigenous artistry. 3%, JK-47, Maanyung, Mi-kaisha, Becca Hatch, Rona, and Miss Kaninna – it’s a who’s who of talent, with dance, panel talks, art exhibitions and film. This ain’t just a gig, it’s a cultural reclamation mission. Register here, and for those unable to be physically present, you can catch the live stream on NITV. Head here for more info.

Yabun Festival: Victoria Park pulsates with the heartbeat of Emily Wurramara, Tasman Keith and Velvet Trip to name a few. Dive into the cool embrace of the park pool, get lost in stories at the ‘Speak Out’ tent, and chill in the sacred Elders space. Marketplace stalls brim with Indigenous creativity, and the kids’ zone ignites little warrior spirits. Yabun paints a vibrant canvas of music, dance, knowledge, and community – a testament to the enduring strength of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. Head here for more info.

Melbourne

Our Survival Day: Ditch the concrete jungle for Bunurong Country. Catch performances by Christine Anu, Kaiit, and Ross Knight. January 26th is not the date to celebrate. It’s the date to practice culture and learn history with music, food, market stalls and sustainable practices woven throughout the day that remind us of our connection to the land. Our Survival Day shatters the traditional script, celebrating resilience, fostering unity, and leaving the land a little kinder than we found it.Head here for more info.

So, this January 26th, don’t just nod along to the tired old anthem. Choose your rhythm, choose your tribe, and choose to rewrite the narrative. Mosh at Blak Powerhouse, groove at Yabun, or find peace at Our Survival Day.