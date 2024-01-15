Emily Wurramara, Tasman Keith, Velvet Trip & GLVES to perform at YABUN Festival

Come celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities ‘Yabun’ style

Yabun Festival at Victoria Park on January 26th – an annual tribute to the enduring resilience and vibrancy of Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Originating in 2003, this event has evolved into a celebration of survival, guidance, and thriving, encapsulated by the 2024 theme.

Themed “Surviving, Guiding, Thriving,” this year’s festival mirrors the strength and resilience of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. Yabun invites you to connect with the land’s energy and the stories of its people.

Immerse yourself in music, and dance from Emily Wurramara, Tasman Keith, Velvet Trip, GLVES, and the Jannawi Dance Clan and Torres Strait Islander dance groups. Beat the heat by cooling off in the Victoria Park pool, as admission is FREE, as are shuttles to and from the event.

Engage in meaningful discussions at the ‘Speak Out’ tent, and take a moment to unwind in the dedicated Elders Space, where stories are shared, and nourishing food is on hand.

Explore the marketplace, showcasing both traditional and contemporary expressions of Indigenous culture. Discover a wide array of goods and products, emphasizing the craftsmanship and creativity within the community.

For the youngest festival-goers, a dedicated space awaits, offering opportunities to learn, play, and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

It’s a chance for the next generation to connect with their heritage in an engaging and interactive environment.

Mark your calendars and join us at Victoria Park on January 26th for the Yabun Festival – a celebration deeply entrenched in culture, community, and the enduring spirit of Australia’s Indigenous peoples.

It’s a cultural odyssey inviting all to partake in the heartbeat of the land we walk on.

Full line up and more info here.