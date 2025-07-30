In the grand tradition of things no one asked for – behold the world’s first fries holder for your Switch 2

The ‘GamiFries’ Joy-Con accessory for the Nintendo Switch 2 has landed. And yes, it’s literally a fries holder for your console.

This 3D-printed masterpiece lets you slot a full box of Macca’s fries right into your Joy-Con grip. Not loosely. Not messily. Like, box-and-all secure.

According to the creator, it’s the “world’s first fries holder for your Switch 2.” Which honestly makes sense because who else would think of this?

But here we are. You can now drift through Mario Kart World while simultaneously inhaling potato goodness — no pause menu needed. GamiFries supports both Controller and Handheld modes and is fully open-source (and open to sauces).

Naturally, there are rules. Don’t eat the rig. Don’t say “time for a side quest” every time you grab a fry (or do, no judgment). Don’t sell it — unless the price is ridiculous.

It’s chaotic. It’s unnecessary. It’s borderline genius, and yes we want one.

You can 3D print it for free here.