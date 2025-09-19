New Single From SHOLTO: Smooth Sailing

A Nocturne for the Present Tense

‘Smooth Sailing’ is deceptively simple.

SHOLTO’s production is clean and deliberate: the percussion sits just behind the beat, allowing the melody to float without pressure, and subtle harmonic shifts give the track a quiet momentum.

There’s a sense of space here, nothing is overworked or accidental, and that’s where the song’s intelligence shows.

Listening to ‘Smooth Sailing’, I felt reminded of moments in ‘The Night Circus’ by Erin Morgenstern: “The circus arrives without warning. No announcements precede it. It is simply there, when yesterday it was not.”

Like Morgenstern’s magic, the track unfolds gradually, a quiet world of rhythm and space that feels fully present, intimate yet expansive, threading tension and release in a way that makes the song feel alive in the moment.

Phoebe Coco’s vocals are both grounded and fluid.

She doesn’t dominate the track with technique; instead, she articulates the melody with thoughtfulness, threading emotional nuance into the phrasing.

It’s the kind of performance that benefits from repeated listens, revealing small inflections and choices that feel improvised yet fully considered.

SHOLTO’s approach hints at jazz-informed sensibilities without sounding retro.

There’s an understanding that rests and elongated notes carry as much weight as what’s being sung.

The textures are modern, with hints of electronic sheen, but the core of the track is rooted in restraint and timing.

What makes ‘Smooth Sailing’ stand out is control. It’s deliberate but not rigid, spacious but not empty.

Each element of the percussion, subtle bass, harmonics and vocal has a clear purpose, and the track’s flow depends on their interaction rather than any single flourish.

SHOLTO demonstrates that atmosphere and groove can coexist without compromising each other, making the song a precise and measured exploration of emotional space.

In short, Smooth Sailing isn’t about spectacle or immediate hooks.

It’s about structure, restraint, temptation if you will.

Find it now on DeepMatter Records.





