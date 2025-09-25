The Colliflowers share final single ‘Moment In Time’ ahead of debut EP

The Colliflowers release their final single before the debut EP, delivering a sun-soaked anthem of fleeting moments.

Byron Bay four-piece The Colliflowers release ‘Moment In Time’ on September 10, the final taste of their debut EP Mirage Hotel.

The uplifting indie-rock track leads into a national tour kicking off in October.

Comprising Gary Collocott (vocals), Rachael Goddard (drums), Nelson Ludeke (lead guitar), and Alex Pereira (bass), The Colliflowers fuse indie rock and pop into a soundtrack that feels like summer stretched across your chest.

Following the success of ‘Waterhead’ and ‘San Pedro’, this final single reflects on life’s quiet, golden moments.

Selling out headline gigs in Sydney and Melbourne, shared stages with The Rubens, DICE, Sun Room (USA), and The Vanns, and left traces at festivals from Spaced Out in Queensland to Tone City Records Festival in WA, and Byron Music Festival in NSW.

Every note carries momentum; every chorus stretches wide, a push and pull between precision and abandon.

With the debut EP landing September 25, a national headline tour starting in October, and a slot at Rolling Sets Festival in November, the Colliflowers are moving fast with flickering momentum caught and held before it slips into memory.

‘Moment In Time’ lands with a clarity that’s both deliberate and effortless. Punchy guitars ripple through the verses, bass and drums stagger like a heartbeat you can’t shake, and the chorus bursts you open.

Fans of Lime Cordiale, The Rubens, or The Rions will recognise the warmth in the harmonies and the way hooks linger just long enough to take root.

Recorded and mixed by Jack Nigro at Sonora Studios, it continues the high-quality, polished sound of the band’s previous singles, ‘Waterhead’ and ‘San Pedro’, each a stepping stone toward the full Mirage Hotel experience.

The single marks the last glimpse before the debut EP drops September 25, and the national tour that follows promises stages teeming with life, singing, and that rare feeling when a song lands exactly where it should.

Catch the final glimpse before their Debut EP & Tour!

Saturday, 4th October – Indian Ocean Hotel – Perth, WA

Friday 10th October – The Lass O’Gowire – Newcastle, NSW*

Saturday, 11th October – Trocadero Room – Sydney, NSW

Friday, 17th October – Grace Darling Hotel – Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 24th October – Burleigh Town Hotel – Gold Coast, QLD*

Saturday, 25th October – Felons Barrel Hall – Brisbane, QLD*

Saturday, 1st November – The Northern Hotel – Byron Bay, NSW

Saturday 29th November – Rolling Sets Festival – Gold Coast, QLD^