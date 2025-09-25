Liz Stringer has partnered with local charities for her upcoming tour

Liz Stringer wants to see something done about the housing crisis

Australian Folk Singer Liz Stringer has announced the charities she will partner with for her upcoming To Survive Tour.



Stringer’s seventeen-date Australian tour will be in support of her seventh studio album, The Second High, but also in support of those doing it tough during the housing crisis.

Stringer has partnered with Wombat Housing Support Services, Perth Homeless Support Group, Hutt St Centre, Southern Peninsula Community Support, and many more in an effort to raise funds for those struggling during the housing crisis.

“I’m incredibly proud to be working with these support groups who do such vital work to support individuals and communities across the country”, Stringer said.



“This tour is a way to not only raise badly needed funds to assist their ongoing work, but also to show our care for everyone in our cities and towns who are suffering as a result of an increasingly inequitable economic situation, driven in large part by the Australian Housing Crisis.”

At each stop of the tour, there will be a QR code that fans can scan that will take them to the charity’s donation page. At every stop, Stringer has pledged to personally donate out of her own pocket as well.

This is unsurprising to long-time fans of the artist, as she has always been a staunch believer in social equality and has partnered with Wombat Housing Support Services in the past, with one of her new songs, “To Survive”, being inspired by a member of staff at Wombat who had to do it tough on the streets of Melbourne, a strife that heavily inspired Stringer to write the visceral lyrics.



This tour follows Stringer’s album launch in London and kicks off on the 1st of October in Alice Springs. Tickets are available here.