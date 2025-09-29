Being on the ‘Passenger Side’ with Loretta Miller

Loretta Miller’s ‘Passenger Side’ takes country music on a detour through emotion and authenticity

Loretta Miller, Melbourne’s latest musical force, delivers a stunning preview of her upcoming debut album with ‘Passenger Side,’ a masterful blend of Americana, country, and rock.

As the final single before the October 1st release of her self-titled album, the track showcases Miller’s remarkable ability to weave raw emotion into genre-defying music.

Born into a dynasty of Australian artists, daughter of singer Tracey Miller, niece of ARIA-nominated Lisa Miller, and niece of Archibald-winning painter Lewis Miller, Loretta carries artistry in her blood, honed through years as frontwoman of JAZZPARTY and collaborations with renowned musicians.

‘Passenger Side’ emerges as a cinematic journey through vulnerability and resilience, inspired by personal struggles with relationships and broken-down cars.

Miller’s vocals shift effortlessly from aching vulnerability to defiant strength, backed by Louie King’s twangy guitar work and Shane Reilly’s atmospheric pedal steel.

The song avoids polished Nashville conventions, instead channelling the spirit of Neil Young with Crazy Horse while maintaining its own distinct identity.

Co-written with best friend Ruby Jones and bandmate Joel Loukes, the track exemplifies the organic creativity that defines Miller’s sound.

Due October 1st, Loretta promises to be a genre-fluid masterpiece that moves seamlessly between alt-country, soul, and rock. A reflection of Miller’s diverse musical education and refusal to be confined by categories.

With ‘Passenger Side,’ Miller solidifies her position as one of Australia’s most compelling new voices, blending musical heritage with fresh authenticity.

The single is available now, with the full album arriving October 1st and a launch show at Northcote Social Club on October 24th.