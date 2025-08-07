Sex, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll: The Ozzy & Sharon Biopic

The wildest ride in rock history… was a love story.

The legend of Ozzy Osbourne lives on, not just in music, but on the silver screen.

Despite the rock icon’s recent passing, Sony’s long-gestating biopic about Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne remains in active development.

Announced in 2020, the film will chronicle their whirlwind romance, from Ozzy’s post-Black Sabbath struggles to Sharon’s rise as his manager and soulmate.

Polygram Entertainment confirms the project is still moving forward, with director negotiations underway.

The script, penned by Rocketman writer Lee Hall, zeroes in on their tumultuous yet enduring love story.

The Osbourne family are producing alongside Sony and Polygram.

“It’s about how we met, fell in love, and survived it all,” Ozzy once said. Aimee added, “Their story is full of lessons and inspiration.”

This marks Hollywood’s second attempt to capture their dynamic, following a failed ’90s pitch. Now, with the family’s blessing, the Prince of Darkness’s legacy will blaze anew.