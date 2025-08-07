WATCH: ‘The Paper’ Brings The Office’s awkward charm to a struggling newspaper

The Office universe expands with The Paper, a mockumentary-style dive into the chaos of a small-town newsroom.

The first official trailer for The Paper, the long-awaited spinoff from the creators of The Office, has landed, and it’s every bit as awkward, sharp, and oddly heartfelt as fans could hope for.

The Scranton doc-crew has shifted focus to the Toledo Truth-Teller, a struggling Ohio newspaper clinging to relevance in a digital world. Domhnall Gleeson stars as Ned Sampson, the over-eager, under-resourced editor-in-chief, wrangling a ragtag bunch of volunteer interns to fill the paper’s pages.

Sabrina Impacciatore delivers biting comedic gold as Esmerelda, the once-powerful managing editor now cranking out clickbait gems like “You Won’t Believe How Much Ben Affleck Tipped His Limo Driver.”

Meanwhile, The Office’s own Oscar Nuñez returns as Oscar Martinez, sighing his way through yet another unwanted documentary shoot.

The trailer hits that sweet spot of nostalgia and reinvention, satirising modern journalism while celebrating the chaotic heart of a newsroom.

With a killer ensemble cast, quick-fire gags, and a warm undercurrent, The Paper looks set to make headlines when it premieres on Peacock on September 4, dropping four episodes upfront before rolling out two per week.