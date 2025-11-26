Ilai Matangi Crowned Creator of the Year at a Supersized TikTok Awards – complete with a Sexiest Man Alive cameo

Viral moments, feral crowds, and two hours of non-stop Tiktok, here are the winners for 2025

The world’s biggest TikTok Awards landed in Sydney overnight, transforming the freshly rebranded TikTok Entertainment Centre into a loud, glittery, creator-packed carnival of culture.

With more than 4,000 VIPs, digital heavyweights, celebs, musicians, and a record fourteen awards on the table, 2025 proved to be TikTok’s biggest flex yet.

Hosted by Sophie Monk, equal parts chaos, charm, and camp, the ceremony rolled from viral moments to heartfelt speeches at breakneck speed.

But the night ultimately belonged to Ilai Matangi (@havea_676), who took home Creator of the Year, cementing his status as one of Australia’s most beloved creators.

The proud Tongan dad, comedy king, and community favourite beat out heavy-hitters Latisha Clark, Tammy Hembrow, Jiny Maeng, and Ben Stubbs, dedicating the win to his family and the followers who helped grow his 2.7 million–strong platform.

All the 2025 TikTok Award Winners

Creator of the Year: Ilai Matangi (@havea_676)

Video of the Year: Leah Halton (@looooooooch) – her iconic inverted BTS clip, now sitting at 150M views

Business of the Year: All For Mimi (@allformimi) – Sophia Begg’s fashion empire continues its rise

Music Artist of the Year: Lance Savali (@lancesavali)

Sport & Fitness Creator of the Year: Hannah Pearson (@hannahhpearson)

Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year: Ellen Malone (@askellenbeauty)

Food Creator of the Year: Andy Hearnden (@andy_cooks)

Entertainment Creator of the Year: Theo Shakes (@theoshakes)

Learn on TikTok: Heidi Barlow (@womenshealthwithheidi)

TikTok for Good: Josh Neille (@josh_neille)

Comedy Creator of the Year: Liam Dowling & Ben Christopher (@nansfavourites)

LIVE Creator of the Year: Ūla (@ulaulaula)

High Quality Content Creator: Anthony Randello-Jahn (@thedonutdaddy)

New Zealand Creator of the Year: Louis Davis (@louisdavis_)

If the awards themselves weren’t enough, People’s Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey made a surprise appearance to present the TikTok for Good Award, sending the crowd into full feral mode.

Jude York’s emotional ABBA cover with his mum provided the night’s tender heartstring-pull, while ARIA-winner Keli Holiday dialled things up with a high-energy performance of Dancing2 (accompanied by Abbie Chatfield on bongos, and a blue wiggle on bagpipes) before the big Creator of the Year reveal.

And yes, Blake Pavey left the room crying-laughing in classic Blake Pavey fashion.

A celeb-stacked creator playground

The carpet was packed with Aussie staples and internet icons: Max Jackson, Cody Simpson, Indy Clinton, Kat and Deja Clark, Dylan Alcott, Courtney Act, Osher Günsberg, Martha Kalifatidis, RecipeTin Eats’ Nagi Maehashi, Harry Garside, The Wiggles (yes, all colours), Dr Karl, Impractical Jokers, and a generous serving of Love Island and MAFS chaos.