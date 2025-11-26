Canadian troubadour Kaleb Hikele hit the road: Here is his Storytelling Tour Agenda & Archive

An exclusive look at Kaleb Hikele’s tour.

Hi. My name is Kaleb Hikele. I’m a Canadian singer-songwriter on a mission to debut my new solo album, Storytelling, live on stage before it’s released on streaming services in 2026.

It was important to me to share the songs and their stories with an audience first, to release the record in a different way than I ever have before. So follow me on my tour around Ontario, Canada!

This is my chronological tour archive for you, shared exclusively here:

Tuesday October 7th

‘Slowly’ music video/single premieres at Happy Mag!

Friday, October 17th:

The tour begins! Live at Emmanuel Concerts, Waterloo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleb Hikele (@kalebhikele)

Saturday, October 18th:

Live at The Mansion House, St. Catharines

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleb Hikele (@kalebhikele)

Sunday, October 19th:

Writing ‘Smile’ in my Windsor hotel room, before the show. Scroll down to hear it live a few times during the rest of the tour… Very proud of this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleb Hikele (@kalebhikele)

Tuesday, October 21st:

The first house concert of the tour! Live with 1000 Islands House Concerts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleb Hikele (@kalebhikele)

Wednesday, October 22nd:

Storytelling Live! Inside the sanctuary of Grace United Church, Gananoque Ontario (Full uncut concert, featuring ‘Smile’ for the first time on tape, audio only)

Thursday, October 23rd and Fri, Oct. 24th:

On tour with Dirk Boon! Live in Ottawa, back to back with Bowmanville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleb Hikele (@kalebhikele)

Saturday October 25th, 1PM:

My on-air Interview with 94.9FM The Rock in Oshawa! Chatting about the tour and The Sun Harmonic’s new rock anthem ‘Glory Days’

Saturday October 25th, 9PM:

Live at Free Times Cafe, Toronto (Show #8 – Filmed by Neel Modi)

Storytelling (Side A) Live at Free Times Cafe:

Storytelling (Side B) Live at Free Times Cafe:

P.S. I sang my brand new song again, for the first time on film here:

Smile (Live at Free Times Cafe, Toronto)

Sunday, October 26th:

Matinee! Back home. Laundry, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleb Hikele (@kalebhikele)

Tuesday, October 28th: Peterborough

Wednesday, October 29th: Hamilton

Thursday, October 30th: FLAT TIRE!

But first, I was grateful for a really cool Q&A with the Owen Sound Current before my tour stop in town! Click here to read “Q&A: Kaleb Hikele Brings His Storytelling Tour & Heart for Small-Town Music to Owen Sound”

And, I was lucky enough to have David Mossy (formerly of local concert promotions Mossy Gatherings) write a review of my show in Owen Sound that night. Here is the review of my 12th show of the Storytelling tour:

“Kaleb Hikele’s performance at The Rumpus Room was soulful, gentle, and beautifully immersive — a seamless journey through loss, love, and everything in between. Rather than pausing to speak between songs, Kaleb let the music do the talking, performing his upcoming album straight through as if we were listening to a vinyl record from start to finish.

The ambiance of The Rumpus Room was intimate and inviting — a place that felt safe, warm, and filled with a sense of belonging. It was the perfect setting for a night of deep musical connection. Kaleb held the room masterfully, commanding quiet attention with each song and every subtle shift in tone and mood.

The topics of his songs were deeply relatable — touching on the universal emotions of heartbreak, healing, hope, and memory. One song in particular stayed with me: the final track, a moving tribute to his grandfather. It was tender and reflective, closing the night with a feeling of love that reached beyond the music itself.

The experience was mesmerizing — each track flowed effortlessly into the next, creating a tapestry of emotion and melody that held the audience in quiet awe. His storytelling was subtle yet powerful, delivered through every note and lyric with honesty and grace.

It felt like being invited into a sacred listening space — one where time slowed and hearts opened. If this is what the new album sounds like, I’d put the needle down anytime.”

– Thanks to David Mossy, October 30th 2025

Friday, October 31st, Halloween:

An afternoon filming with Full On Sessions, live at Harmony Centre, Owen Sound

(Five songs from Storytelling, live off the floor in the Greaves Auditorium)

For fun, I sang the B-side from the Storytelling album (cut from the album but performed as part of the live album on the road): The Old Familiar Place (Live at Harmony Centre)

Saturday, November 1st:

Tour finale! Show #13. Live in my hometown, Princess Ave Playhouse, St. Thomas Ontario (full uncut concert, audio only)

P.S. For a few video clips of the closing night of the tour, click here.

Tuesday, November 25th:

Two live albums from the Storytelling tour are released for PWYC digital download:

<a href="https://kalebhikelelive.bandcamp.com/album/storytelling-live-for-grace">Storytelling Live! For Grace by Kaleb Hikele</a>

<a href="https://kalebhikelelive.bandcamp.com/album/storytelling-live-home-at-princess-ave-playhouse">Storytelling Live! Home at Princess Ave Playhouse by Kaleb Hikele</a>

Wednesday, November 26th:

‘Van Gogh’s Shoes (Take 2) Live at Catherine North Studios (Mono Mix)’ debuts right here, today!

Thank you so much for tuning in and following along! Last but not least, Storytelling (the 5-CD Box Set) is available now!

Sincerely,

Kaleb Hikele

Words by Kaleb Hikele.