Tom Green finds his reflection in Kurt Vile’s ‘Pretty Pimpin’

The comedian delivers a surprisingly earnest cover, earning praise from the indie rock hero himself.

Comedian Tom Green has given the world a surprisingly poignant cover of Kurt Vile’s 2015 slacker anthem, ‘Pretty Pimpin.’

The unexpected performance, filmed in a sun-drenched kitchen, finds Green trading his signature manic energy for a subdued, solo-acoustic rendition.

Strumming an acoustic guitar, he leans into the song’s themes of identity and early-morning confusion with a genuine, laid-back warmth that feels both unexpected and perfectly fitting.

The cover clearly resonated with the song’s original creator.

Kurt Vile himself responded to Green’s Instagram post with an enthusiastic comment, “Love you Tom Green !!!”

Green’s cover serves as a charming reminder that artistic sincerity can come from the most unpredictable places.