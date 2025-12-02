In Her Own Words: SAZ Reveals the Songs Behind Her Debut EP

“It’s a Bit Messy, Sometimes Sweet, Sometimes Unhinged”

On her debut EP In Plain Sight, Auckland-based songwriter SAZ doesn’t just share four new tracks, she unveils a map of her musical soul.

For this deeply personal project, SAZ looked to the artists who taught her how to articulate big feelings with both subtlety and fire.

From the folk-tinged warmth of Lizzy McAlpine that inspired ‘Friend Like Me’ to the haunting crescendo of Phoebe Bridgers that fuelled ‘The Watcher,’ each song is a conversation with an idol.

SAZ goes track-by-track, revealing the precise songs, from Maggie Rogers to Pink Floyd, and even a touch of musical theatre, that guided her through the messy, triumphant process of telling the truth “in plain sight.”

Friend Like Me

A Little Bit Of Everything – Lizzy McAlpine

Starting off strong. Lizzy is so special to me. I almost wish that when I was yearning for a “Friend Like Me”, she would magically appear and want to make music with me for the rest of our lives. 5 minutes and 17 seconds of effective simplicity. There’s no need for huge dynamics, new instruments, or crazy vocal runs; Lizzy tells us a story, captivating us in that way. Every lyric feels conversational, yet emotionally gripping and rich. It captures the delicate honesty I aimed for in Friend Like Me – the feeling of quietly reflecting on a friendship and all its little moments.

Don’t Forget Me – Maggie Rogers

Before writing Friend Like Me, I hadn’t really ventured into indie/folk, pop/folk, whatever you’d like to call it. But hearing this song last year showed me how, with these genres, I could create a new kind of warmth. Don’t Forget Me carries that bittersweet feeling that I wanted to emulate, the tension between sweetness and longing. Maggie’s ability to make soft vocals feel spacious and nostalgic is just inspiring.

Friendly Fire – Holly Humberstone

Holly nails that fragile, heartfelt tension – the kind of vulnerability that creeps up on you. She’s emotionally honest, with that quiet ache beneath the surface. Friendly Fire reminded me that songs don’t have to be loud to land; it’s the subtle details, the phrasings, the pauses that make you feel something.

Learn Me Right – Birdy, Mumford & Sons – From “Brave”

Surprised to see me, aren’t you? I just love this movie! No, I’m not Scottish, but the cinematic storytelling and Celtic-inspired tones were a huge influence. That gentle, magical atmosphere – the kind of story-in-song feel was exactly the kind of warmth and intimacy I wanted in Friend Like Me.

The Watcher

I Know The End – Phoebe Bridgers

That slow, creeping build, from gentle, almost fragile storytelling into something enormous and haunting, is just… chef’s kiss. I knew in writing The Watcher that I wanted a song that started soft, a little sweet, but with something… off.

Phoebe makes quiet, introspective moments feel massive, almost as if the sky is cracking open. That gradual tension and release inspired the way The Watcher swells into its darker, more intense sections.

If I had to pick one song from this whole list that I wish I had written, this is it… don’t tell the others…

Exit Music (For A Film) – Radiohead

Then there’s this banger. Five minutes of heartbreak, suspense, and subtle chaos – no flashy tricks, just pure, devastating build. It shows how a song can creep up on you, starting intimate and quiet, and end with a feeling that lingers long after the last note.

That sense of inevitability and unease is exactly what I tried to capture in the eeriness of The Watcher.

Seven Devils – Florence + The Machine

Another gem! The way Florence layers her vocals, the growl of the instrumentation, and the almost mythic tension, it feels like being wrapped in something beautiful but dangerous at the same time.

The push-and-pull between sweetness and menace is a huge part of what gives The Watcher its signature energy.

Dream Brother – Jeff Buckley

Gentle, haunting, and heartbreakingly patient – this song’s slow build, almost like it’s biding its time before hitting you with its full emotional weight, proves that restraint can be just as powerful as chaos.

I thought to myself, “I must have this!” That patience and subtlety guided the pacing of The Watcher, letting it breathe before it erupts.

‘Til Spring Comes Again

Waiting Room – Phoebe Bridgers

Oh, so nice, I had to mention her twice. This song is a masterclass in subtle tension.

My slow-burn, heart-on-your-sleeve indie-rock moment, I wanted a song that starts gentle and understated, then steadily builds into something big, emotional, and a little cinematic.

Luckily, I had this incredible inspiration. It begins delicately and introspectively, and every subtle musical shift contributes to the growing intensity. It shows how a song can hold your attention quietly while setting up for a powerful payoff – exactly what I aimed for in my own track.

Call Your Mom – Noah Kahan (with Lizzy McAlpine)

Another artist repeat, because how could I not? Noah and Lizzy nail that warmth, storytelling energy. More lyrics that are conversational but layered with feeling, and the song builds emotionally in such a natural way.

This song taught me how to pace a song so that every section feels earned and heartfelt, thanks guys x

Don’t Delete The Kisses – Wolf Alice

A slow, shimmering indie love letter – intimate in the beginning, expansive by the end. It proves you can keep things gentle and tender while still letting a song swell into something cinematic and powerful.

Holocene – Bon Iver

A magical mix of minimalism and grandeur. This song moves so slowly, yet every little layer, every vocal and instrumental touch, contributes to a feeling that’s huge without ever feeling forced.

This song taught me the beauty of patient builds and emotional subtlety, and I hope in ‘Til Spring Comes Again that I’ve done that lesson justice.

Fix You – Coldplay

The ultimate blueprint for a linear climb. Soft, almost fragile beginnings that grow and grow into a sweeping, anthemic finale. It perfectly embodies the emotional arc I wanted: a song that starts quietly but leaves you feeling absolutely lifted and moved by the end.

Hear Me Now

The Joke – Brandie Carlile

Another absolute masterclass in storytelling and emotional release. That slow, deliberate build into a powerful, cathartic finale taught me how to pace intensity in a way that feels earned.

It’s exactly the kind of emotional honesty I wanted to capture in Hear Me Now, and really, every song I want to write ever. God, I love you, Brandie.

The Great Gig In The Sky – Pink Floyd

This song will forever blow my mind – how can something be wordless but incredibly expressive? You don’t need words to say everything, and yet you will hear them now.

This song was such a massive inspiration for the soaring, emotional vocal moments in my song, the ones that speak even when the lyrics are quiet.

The Greatest – Billie Eilish

A perfect example of pacing and emotional drama in modern pop. Our favourite sibling duo show us how restraint and timing can make climactic moments hit even harder.

The way she holds back, then lets the music explode, taught me how to create that slow-burn theatrical tension I wanted, and let’s be real, what we all want to hear.

Don’t Rain On My Parade – Barbara Streisand – From “Funny Girl” + She Used To Be Mine – Sara Bareilles – From “Waitress”

Obviously, there was going to be some musical theatre in here, a musical theatre girl through and through! Don’t Rain on My Parade was mainly a lyrical inspiration – it has that sheer desire and “let me take the stage” energy that I connect with in Hear Me Now.

“She Used to Be Mine” inspired me lyrically, musically, and contextually within the musical “Waitress.” Lyrically, it taught me how to capture longing, regret, and self-reflection without ever feeling heavy-handed.

Musically, the slow, deliberate build into a powerful, emotional climax taught me how to let a song breathe and grow naturally, allowing space for every note and word to land. A song that whispers, then roars, and makes sure the listener hears me now.