Smiling Friends has ended.

They hit the Pentagon!

Zach Hadel & Michael Cusack have taken to social media to announce that season three will be the last of their hit Adult Swim show ‘Smiling Friends.’

The announcement comes as a shock for fans of the animation. However, their reasoning for the discontinuation is sound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by [adult swim] (@adultswim)

The pair, who also star in the series, explained that the difficult decision was driven by a shared sense of exhaustion and a desire to protect the show’s legacy.

Feeling burnt out after years of pouring their creativity into the project, they opted to end things on their own terms rather than risk delivering subpar content.

While confirming that the end is nigh, they also offered a glimmer of hope, revealing that Adult Swim has been incredibly supportive and left the door open for a potential return in the future.

Fans can catch two final “straggler” episodes on April 12th, a bittersweet final bow for a show that brought so much joy.