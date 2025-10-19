WATCH: Tame Impala’s new video for ‘My Old Way’s’ is total gear porn

‘My Old Ways,’ lifted from Deadbeat, is a gem of a clip.

Tame Impala’s new visualizer for ‘My Old Ways’ is an analog fever dream packed with synths, tape machines, and a warm glow.

Directed, shot, and edited by Sam Kristofski, the clip follows Kevin Parker as he journeys from an inner-city studio, all the way back to Perth – with wide-open ocean views and a beautiful dusty red landscape.

Produced by Screens, Jean Mougin, and Kevin Clark, with creative direction by Imogene Strauss and production from Good World Creative.

Check it out.