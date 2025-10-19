Subtle selling through video and why it works with younger Aussie audiences

This article first appeared on Happy Studios LinkedIn page in October 2025.

Research by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for Google Australia showed that digital video content doesn’t just build awareness — it influences choice and prompts purchase. For example: 43 % of respondents said video got them interested in buying a product, 50 % said it made them aware of a product or brand, 45 % said it helped them choose which product or brand to purchase and 34 % said it prompted them to buy a specific item. Google Business+1



Another Google / BCG insight: consumers who encountered brands via digital video were 2.5 × more likely to make a purchase than those who did not. bcg.com+1

Younger Australian consumers expect authenticity, entertainment and seamless content. They scroll, swipe and tap in a mobile-first world — so hard-sell messages are less compelling. Subtle selling via short-form video (think vertical format, mobile environment, creator-led) becomes a more natural way to reach them.

Why it works

• Video plays a role across the buying journey — not just at awareness stage but also at consideration and purchase.

• Authentic content from creators or real-life scenarios builds trust and relevance, especially among younger demos.

• The mobile, social context means discovery, decision and purchase often blend — younger consumers might watch a reel, get curious, check their phone, then buy.

How brands can apply this in Australia

• Use short, mobile-first vertical videos that feel native to feed/Stories/Reels rather than traditional ads.

• Lead with value or story (how the product fits into the lifestyle) then integrate the brand — not the other way around.

• Partner with credible creators whose voice matches your audience. Younger Aussies are less receptive to overt pushing.

• Ensure the path from the video to purchase is seamless on mobile — link to a mobile-optimised checkout or relevant action.

• Measure beyond views — track engagement, brand lift, click-through to product/landing page and eventual conversion.

If you are targeting younger Australian audiences, subtle selling via video is not just “nice to have” — it’s core. These consumers expect to discover and buy in a flow where entertainment, authenticity and mobile convenience meet. The brands that embed their message in the right context and format are the ones who will cut through.