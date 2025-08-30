Greaser Bar’s September Lineup is a Sonic Assault on the Senses

Get ready to mark your calendars in permanent ink.

Greaser Bar, Brisbane’s premier haven for rock ‘n’ roll, garage punk, and unadulterated sonic energy, is unleashing a staggering lineup for September that promises to deliver blistering live performances every single night of the week.

From returning icons to explosive newcomers, the month is a veritable feast for music lovers.

Here is your complete, night-by-night guide to the audio carnage.

Week One: A Ferocious Start

The month kicks off with a power-packed first week. On Wednesday, September 3rd, the weeknight blues get annihilated by the raw, unapologetic force of Jett Lindsay at 9pm.

Thursday, September 4th is your Weekend Warm Up, featuring a triple threat of talent. The modern rock edge of Modern Clix headlines at 10pm, preceded by the party-starting Whose Party at 9pm, and the enigmatic Mister Man opening the night at 8pm.

The weekend arrives in style on Friday, September 5th, with Philter presenting the stage for Takeover. They’re supported by the dangerous Red Velvet Rascal (10pm), the no-nonsense Old Mate Special (9pm), and the stylish sounds of Modern Ivy (8pm).

Saturday, September 6th keeps the pressure on with the delicious HISS headlining at 11pm. The lineup includes the chaotic fun of Eat City (10pm), the raw power of Kill Pill (9pm), and the sleek, sneaky rhythms of Slym (8pm).

The week closes on Sunday, September 7th with a special evening headlined by the swaggering party antics of The Rogues Gallery at 9pm. They’re joined by the anthemic The Wish Fulfilled (8pm) and the hard-hitting Ded Way (7pm).

Week Two: No Letting Up

The energy doesn’t dip for a second. Wednesday, September 10th features a headline set from the ferocious and aptly named Whiplassh (10pm).

Thursday, September 11th offers a night of depth and melody, headlined by the punk power of Canny And Hall (10pm). They are supported by the friendly yet fierce Friendly Fire (9pm) and the atmospheric, shimmering Northern Lights (8pm).

Friday, September 12th rockets into the future with the electrifying 88 Tokamak at 11pm. The bill is packed with the brooding intensity of The Melancholiac (10pm) and the powerful, driving rock of Until (9pm), with Nocturnal Syndrome kicking things off at 8pm.

Saturday, September 13th shifts gears with the enigmatic and captivating performance of LAHGO headlining at 10:45pm. The talented Maira (9:45pm) and Chloe Rae (9pm) provide support, ensuring a night of diverse and powerful sounds.

We ease out of the weekend on Sunday, September 14th with the effortlessly cool grooves of Low Brow (8pm) and the loveable, scruffy energy of the Dog Sitter Band (7pm).

Week Three: The monumental Garage Party

Thursday, September 18th rebuilds the momentum with the dangerous, high-voltage rock of Safety Hazard (10pm), the heartfelt storytelling of Lewin Grimley And The Broken Strings (9pm), and the catchy, relatable sounds of Busy This Weekend (8pm).

Then, it arrives. Friday, September 19th is the legendary GARAGE PARTY, a mammoth event featuring a huge roster of talent. The colossal, earth-shaking Entrapment tops the bill, with massive support from Adams Parade, Palinola, Gallery Of Violence, Slythr, The Chimpeltons, Piss Off, and Cardia. This is a can’t-miss night for the underground scene.

Saturday, September 20th continues the weekend with the spectacular, wild, and unpredictable performance of The Amazing The headlining at 11pm. The incredible Red Velvet Rascal returns (10pm), along with the nostalgic charm of Pre-Loved Things (9pm) and another set from the ever-dependable Old Mate Special (8pm).

Sunday, September 21st winds down with a back-to-basics rock night headlined by the raucous Old Mate Special (9pm), joined by the spirit of Wasted (8pm).

Week Four: A Grand Finale

The final week begins on Thursday, September 25th with The Wish Fulfilled back for more!

Friday, September 26th is a huge night, headlined by the raw, emotional force of Lewin Grimley & The Broken Strings at 11pm. They’re supported by the rock ‘n’ roll heroics of Rich Danger and The Revenge (10pm).

Saturday, September 27th offers a chance to lose yourself in the shimmering soundscapes of The Phosphenes (11pm). The bill is fortified by the high-octane, nitro-fueled rock of Redline (10pm) and the quirky Table Manners (9pm), with Glow Down opening!

Finally, the month concludes on Sunday, September 28th with a cozy hangout featuring the good-time vibes of Lowbrow (8pm) and the huge Dog Sitter Band (7pm).

With a relentless parade of the best local talent, Greaser Bar is the undeniable epicenter of live music this September.

Clear your schedule, grab your crew, and prepare for a month of unforgettable nights.