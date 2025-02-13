Engineering The Sound: Audio – Technica’s R70xa and R50x

Today we’re gonna take a look at the latest headphones from Audio – Technica, the R70xa and R50x

These two pairs of headphones are the latest in their R series line up, which just got a whole refresh. The R70xa replaces the existing R70x and the R50x is a brand new introduction to the line.

Known for their legendary M series of close back headphones, such as the M50x Audio – Technica’s R series is the name of the line for their open back headphone range.

Audio – Technica was established back in 1962 and started life as a phonograph cartridge manufacturer above a ramen shop in Tokyo. The company released their first pair of headphones in 1974 with the AT-700 series, and now with 63 years in the game as an audio company, they’ve cemented their place as one of the world’s leading headphone manufacturers.

Before we jump into these headphones, let’s establish the difference between an open back and closed back headphone. Traditional headphones like these are closed back, where the sound is contained, so you get a focused and powerful sound with strong bass. These are great for noisy environments as the covers stop external sound coming through.

Open back headphones on the other hand, as you can see, don’t have this cover and allow sound leakage both in and out of the headphone. You’ll find open backs have a much more natural sound and typically have a wider soundstage. However you will need to be in a quiet environment to make the most of them.

Let’s start with the R50x, the mid entry in the R line. The R50x is extremely lightweight, coming in at only 207 grams, it features two cushions on the headband for extra comfort and weight dispersion. It also features a single sided detachable cable on the left ear cup. The R50x has a real potential to be a market disrupter, if you’re looking at getting your first pair of open backs and don’t want to break the bank, these really shouldn’t be missed. With surprisingly deep bass for an open back, a well rounded balanced profile and a wide soundstage, Audio – Technica have made a headphone I’d recommend to everyone.

If you want a little more out of your headphones then the R70xa has you covered. Or maybe you could even say a little less, without the cable these things come in at only 199 grams. You’re not going to find headphones much lighter than the R70xa! The headband on these headphones are different to both the R50x and original R70x, now featuring a single adjustable suspended headband, they also feature a dual cable input on both sides of the headphones. The frequency response is also extremely neutral, and a little more balanced than the R50x. The soundstage is really where these things shine, with a real width and openness to them that makes listening to music a real pleasure.

The R50x and R70xa are perfect for anyone looking to get a pair of tonally balanced, lightweight headphones. Whether you’re in the studio mixing or mastering on these, or just listening at home in a quiet room to your favourite music, these are both great buys.

The R50x retails for around $399 Australian and the R70xa retails for $499 and they’re available now from pro audio stores.

Please visit our YouTube channel for the full reviews of the Audio – Technica R50x and R70xa.

And head over to their website for info.