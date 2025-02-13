Rings Of Power set to renew for a third season

The return to Middle-Earth has been announced, as the Amazon Prime original series is set to return for a third season

Rings of Power season 3 has finally been confirmed as we will journey back into the dark ages of Middle-Earth.

The series will take place several years following the events of season 2, in the middle of the war between Sauron’s forces of evil and the might of Middle-Earth.

And for you eagle eyed fans, there is said to be a certain ring appearing in this series.

Get Keen, as the forging of the One Ring is upon us.

This suggests that Season 3 will finally depict one of the most crucial moments in Tolkien’s mythology: Sauron’s deception of the Elven-smiths and his creation of the master ring in the fires of Mount Doom.

While production details remain closely guarded, the time jump between seasons allows the show’s creators to accelerate toward the major events that shaped Middle-Earth’s history.

The war-torn setting promises to showcase the full scope of Sauron’s military might against the alliances of Elves, Men, and Dwarves.

For long-time Tolkien enthusiasts, the inclusion of the One Ring’s forging represents the series’ deepest dive yet into the author’s most well-known mythology, potentially bridging the gap between the Second Age setting of The Rings of Power and the more familiar Third Age of The Lord of the Rings.

Now that we’ve geeked out, let’s get to the nuts and bolts.

The series is set for pre-production and will begin filming this Spring at its new home in Shepparton Studios in England.

Prime Video also announced its list of directors for the series, including returning directors Charlotte Brändström and Sanaa Hamri.

Stefan Schwartz will also be joining the directors helm, which will mark his first involvement with the series.

So grab your staffs, swords, shields, hammers and axes.

The fate of Middle-Earth hangs in the balance.