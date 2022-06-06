Trio behind ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ are feeling good.

With Amazon Prime set to release the much-beloved Middle-Earth story with The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, you think the pressure would be mounting, but the trio is taking it all in their stride.

Director and executive producer JA Bayona, and showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have been keeping fans updated with the highly anticipated The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, due to hit our screens in September.

Peter Jackson’s Lord of The Rings trilogy certainly set the standard for bringing a classic book to film. It is no secret that there has been a lot of expectation placed upon the team’s shoulders, responsible for bringing The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power to the small screen. But the trio is confident and has shared via Twitter, that they have the last shot pretty much in the bag. The trio expressed a few feels recently in a chat with Empire, just to let us all know that they are all A-OK with how everything is going.

The team discussed how easy it is to get caught in a mental trap of expectation, with what’s been set before them, and how they can still keep moving with what they have planned. McKay explained “You can psych yourself out in keeping up with the Joneses, but one of the mantras on this was ‘go back to the source material’. He considers the most valuable part of the process is asking. “What would Tolkien do?”

“Anyone approaching Lord Of The Rings on-screen would be wrong not to think about how wonderfully right [Jackson] got so much of it,” McKay went on to say. “But we’re admirers from afar, that’s it. The Rings Of Power doesn’t try to compete with him.”

R. R. Tolkien’s trilogy is set in the Third Age of Middle-earth with Prime’s The Rings Of Power taking place in the Second Age. That’s over 3,000 years between the two series, giving Amazon a wide berth to tell the stories they want. Tolkien’s fan site has mentioned word of bringing a young Aragorn to the mix, which would be mega cool. Heres looking forward to September.

EXCLUSIVE IMAGE 🔥 The Lord Of The Rings: The #RingsOfPower’s five seasons are fully planned out: ‘We know what our final shot will be,' showrunner JD Payne tells Empire. #LOTRROP Read more: https://t.co/0wJf3FNnrD pic.twitter.com/pCr011rpbi — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 6, 2022

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power starts streaming on September 2, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.