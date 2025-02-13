Souled Out festival set to Cancel this year’s run

Just one week out from the event Souled Out has shut down its festival, with Don Toliver and Jhenè Aiko set to headline

In what has lately been becoming less of an anomaly, another Aussie festival has closed its doors.

Souled Out, and R&B festival set to hit Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane has just shut its doors.

The sudden cancellation of Souled Out Festival adds to the growing list of Australian music events facing difficulties in 2024-25.

The multi-city event was positioned to bring a much-needed dedicated R&B festival experience to Australia’s east coast, with stops planned for Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The lineup had generated significant buzz among R&B fans, also featuring a strong supporting cast of local and international artists.

This cancellation follows a concerning trend in Australia’s festival landscape, where rising costs, challenging economic conditions, and post-pandemic uncertainties have created a perfect storm for event organizers.

Several other major festivals have either scaled back their operations or ceased entirely over the past 18 months.

Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for refund information.

The impact extends beyond disappointed fans, affecting hundreds of workers, from security staff to food vendors, who were contracted for the events.

Local supporting acts have also lost valuable performance opportunities alongside international headliners.

The festival’s collapse raises further questions about the sustainability of Australia’s current festival model and the challenges facing live music events in the current economic climate.

And while that seems very doom or gloom, it’s a simple facet that we have all seemed to understand as the new norm lately.

Alongside other festivals like Splendour in The Grass and Groovin The Moo cancelling, the dying hope of Australian festivals is only barely keeping alight.

For more festival news stay in the loop here.