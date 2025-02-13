Beddy Rays announce New Album ‘Do What Ya Wanna’ 

The Aus-Rock outfit have a cheeky new album on its way, and a brand new single out just to get a taste test

The loveable Brisbane rock group have a brand spanking new album coming out, ‘Do What Ya Wanna’.

And for a little teaser, the Beddy Rays recently dropped a fresh new single as well.

The Brisbane Rock outfit are all about good times, with their beer soaked tunes a mainstay in summer surf playlists.

Their release ‘SoberCoaster’ was a massive success, and is now considered a weekend anthem of Aussie surf-rock.

The band first started playing together in primary school, and have since become one of the best surf-rock bands out of Brissy.

Its gotten to the point where it is now impossible not to recognise a Beddy’s track.

With their signature fun-loving vocals and lyrics, punching guitars, slicing bass and crashing drums its hard not to love it.

Their mix of heartfelt lyrics, stage comradery, showmanship and all round mosh-worthy riffs, have made them a favourite in the Aussie rock landscape.

The band took to instagram last night to announce that they would be returning this year with some new music.

The announcement of their ‘Do What Ya Wanna’ album has been bolstered off their recent single release ‘Red Lights’.

The album is set to release on the 18th of April, so mark your calendars.

And if the album artwork is anything to go off, it looks just as much a backyard Aussie album as the rest of their releases.

So keep your eyes peeled and your calendars marked.

And keep up to date with the band’s news on their instagram.

Also check out their new single ‘Red Lights’ below.