New Music Friday: St. Vincent, Phoebe Go, DOBBY and more

This week’s batch of new music releases flits from art-pop stars to rappers and English rock bands. There’s truly something for everyone, so dig in below!

‘Forgiveness Is Yours’ — Fat White Family

‘Forgiveness Is Yours’ shines as the most sophisticated, vital and flamboyant creation of the Fat White Family’s career, spanning 11 tracks and tracing the band from rock cuts to electronic triumphs.

Special mentions are in order to album standout ‘Today You Become A Man’.

‘Tired Old Dog’ — Sløtface

Norwegian band Sløtface ready audiences for their imminent album with latest single ‘Tired Old Dog’, a slice of pop-rock that sees frontwoman Haley play the part of a washed up detective. Dip into the cinematic new track below.

‘Stupid’ — Phoebe Go

Phoebe Go lays bare the grief that comes with letting someone go on new single ‘Stupid’. The breakout star performed the track for a Live from Happy session, and it’s a tear-jerker that deserves all the flowers.

‘All Born Screaming’ — St. Vincent

The day has finally arrived for St. Vincent fans, with the iconic musician dropping her long-awaited album ‘All Born Screaming’. It’s darker, grungier and rockier than we’ve ever heard from her before, and we simply can’t get enough.

‘Hyperdrama’ — Justice

Grammy-winning electronic duo Justice deliver yet another serving of stellar electronica on ‘Hyperdrama’, with a list of collaborators so starry it warrants its own constellation. Peep the likes of Tame Impala, Miguel and Tundercat below.

‘Happy To Have Today’ — Tora

Electronic four-piece Tora return with ‘Happy To Have Today’, a single released in celebration of their announcement of an upcoming album. If the track, with its acoustic guitars and lyrical intimacy, is anything to go by, then we’re in for a treat.

‘Matter of Time’ — DOBBY

DOBBY muses on the over-irrigation of the Murray-Darling Basin on ‘Matter of Time’, an incisive new single lifted from his forthcoming album ‘WARRANGU: River Story’. Listen to the sheer poeticism below.

Any Girl — ‘It’s A Shame The World Is Ending Cause I’m Ready To Live Now’

Any Girl delivers on her promise with debut album ‘It’s A Shame The World Is Ending Cause I’m Ready To Live Now’.

A compelling and infectious indie-pop masterpiece, the nine-track project fuses nostalgia and modernity, with traces of aughties and synth pop and hooks for days.

‘Easy Money’ — Aaric Mychal

Dallas-based musician Aaric Mychal has released ‘Easy Money’, a stellar new single that coasts on an eclectic instrumental that blends 808s, money machine sound fx, vocal samples and heavy bass.

It’s lifted from ‘Hill Valley Havoc’, Mychal’s upcoming album due out later this year.